Van Riemsdyk notched two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.
He helped set up the Flyers' final two tallies of the night, including Wade Allison's winner in the second period. JVR hadn't recorded a point in five straight games coming into Friday, and on the season he has 16 goals and 41 points through 54 contests.
