Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two helpers in win
Van Riemsdyk picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
He notched secondary helpers on Shayne Gostisbehere's tally in the first period and Scott Laughton's game-winner in the third. JVR went eight straight games in November without scoring a point, but he's found his rhythm since then, recording two goals and five points in his last six games.
