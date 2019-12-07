Play

Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two helpers in win

Van Riemsdyk picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

He notched secondary helpers on Shayne Gostisbehere's tally in the first period and Scott Laughton's game-winner in the third. JVR went eight straight games in November without scoring a point, but he's found his rhythm since then, recording two goals and five points in his last six games.

