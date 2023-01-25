Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

He opened the scoring early in the first period by firing home a pass from Owen Tippett, then collected a helper on what proved to be Philly's final goal of the night by Rasmus Ristolainen midway through the second. Van Riemsdyk continues to be a steady veteran hand on an otherwise young Flyers roster, but he's also been carrying the load offensively -- the 33-year-old has an impressive six goals and 16 points over his last 21 games.