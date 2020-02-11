Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two points in Monday's win

Van Riemsdyk scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The veteran winger banged home a slick pass from Jakub Voracek for his 16th tally of the season. JVR is on a bit of a rush, racking up four goals and 10 points in the last 11 games, but he's still on pace to fall short of 50 points for the first time in a full season since his early days in the NHL.