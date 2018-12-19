Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two points overshadow penalties

Van Riemsdyk recorded a goal and an assist to complement a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 home win over the Red Wings.

This was van Riemsdyk's third box-score multiplier since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-November. A veteran who loves to deliver at the doorstep, JVR also committed two minor penalties in the latest game -- one for interference and another for hooking -- but it wouldn't prevent the Flyers from picking up just their third win in the last 10 contests.