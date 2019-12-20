Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Warm front has finally arrived
Van Riemsdyk scored two goals in a 6-1 victory over the Sabres on Thursday night.
He had a big night -- one goal came on the power play and the other was the game winner. That's absolute gold in some formats. JVR hasn't delivered like he has in the past -- this is just his first GWG and he has just 10 goals and 19 points in 35 games. But lately, things have been really warming up. Van Riemsdyk has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last six games. And 10 of those 19 points have come in the last 11 games (nine in the first 24). Check his availability. He may be available in your league.
