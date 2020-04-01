Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Will be ready by May
According to general manager Chuck Fletcher, if the NHL resumed its season in May, van Riemsdyk would be ready to return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
At this point, a return to play in May is looking more and more like a best-case scenario for the NHL, but if the league does return to action this year, even for an abbreviated playoffs, van Riemsdyk will almost certainly be ready to rock. The 30-year-old winger totaled 19 goals and 40 points in 66 games before the NHL halted its season in March.
More News
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Slated for 4-6 week absence•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Facing roughly six-week recovery•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Suffers broken hand•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sustains potentially serious injury•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Sets up score Tuesday•
-
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Four-game, seven-point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.