Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Will be ready by May

According to general manager Chuck Fletcher, if the NHL resumed its season in May, van Riemsdyk would be ready to return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

At this point, a return to play in May is looking more and more like a best-case scenario for the NHL, but if the league does return to action this year, even for an abbreviated playoffs, van Riemsdyk will almost certainly be ready to rock. The 30-year-old winger totaled 19 goals and 40 points in 66 games before the NHL halted its season in March.