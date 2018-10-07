Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Will not return Saturday

Van Riemsdyk (lower body) left Saturday's contest in Colorado and will not return.

Van Riemsdyk logged just over five minutes of ice time Saturday before suffering the lower-body injury. The Flyers have a few days off before their next game against the Sharks on Tuesday. Until another update is available, the 6-foot-3 forward should be considered day-to-day.

