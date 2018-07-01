Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Will sign with Flyers
Van Riemsdyk will sign a five-year, $35 million contract with Philadelphia, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Van Riemsdyk is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 36 goals for the Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward will be rejoining the Flyers, the team that drafted him second overall in 2007.
