Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Will sign with Flyers

Van Riemsdyk will sign a five-year, $35 million contract with Philadelphia, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Van Riemsdyk is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 36 goals for the Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward will be rejoining the Flyers, the team that drafted him second overall in 2007.

More News
Our Latest Stories