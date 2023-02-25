Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against New Jersey, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Van Riemsdyk is a little "banged up," according to coach John Tortorella, so he will miss at least one contest. He has recorded nine goals, 23 points an 81 shots on net in 40 contests this campaign. The Flyers brought up Elliot Desnoyers from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday to make his NHL debut versus the Devils.