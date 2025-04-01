Drysdale scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Drysdale restored a lead for the Flyers just 34 seconds after Zachary L'Heureux's tying tally for the Predators. The 22-year-old Drysdale has four points and nine blocked shots over his last five contests while continuing to see top-four minutes. For the season, he's up to seven goals, 20 points, 58 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a minus-27 rating over 64 appearances. He's doubled his point total from 2023-24, but he's still yet to replicate the success of his 32-point 2021-22 season with the Ducks.