Anaheim traded Drysdale and a second-round draft pick to the Flyers in exchange for Cutter Gauthier on Monday.

Drysdale has been limited to just 10 games this season; he was forced to miss 29 contests due to a lower-body issue. The 21-year-old blueliner has five points in those 10 appearances and is averaging 21:35 of ice time per game. A top-10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale played just eight games during the 2022-23 campaign and has yet to fully display his potential at the top level. Expect him to fill a top-four role in Philadelphia with some power-play time.