Drysdale notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Drysdale is off to a slow start despite steady top-four minutes and power-play usage. The helper was his first point in 12 games to go with 16 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances. The Flyers don't have enough defensive depth to cut into Drysdale's minutes, which gives him a decent chance of turning things around in the near future. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should remain patient.