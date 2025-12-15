Drysdale scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Drysdale hadn't scored since Nov. 8 versus the Senators, but he picked up six helpers in the 15 games between goals. The blueliner is now at 14 points, 33 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 31 contests. He remains in the Flyers' top four, and he has just enough offense to draw interest in deeper fantasy formats.