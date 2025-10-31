Drysdale scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Nashville.

It was his first goal of the season, and it stood as the winner. Drysdale wired a shot from the bottom of the left circle that beat Juuse Saros. He fired four shots Thursday, which equaled what he put up in three games prior. Drysdale has not blossomed into the two-way star that many envisioned when he was drafted sixth overall (2020). But he is running PP1 in Philly, and he's feeding young stars Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov. Drysdale could be poised for a career season.