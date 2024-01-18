Drysdale (illness) is ready to return Thursday versus Dallas.
Drysdale missed two straight games because of the illness. He has a goal, seven points, nine hits and 19 blocks in 12 contests between Anaheim and Philadelphia in 2023-24. Drysdale is projected to serve on the top pairing alongside Travis Sanheim and be part of the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Won't play against Blues•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Out with illness•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Grabs another helper Friday•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Notches helper in Philly debut•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Making debut for new team Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Dealt to Flyers•