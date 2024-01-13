Drysdale picked up an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Drysdale has earned an assist in each of his first two games with the Flyers after he was traded from the Ducks. The 21-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 24 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances this season. So far, he's seeing top-four minutes and power-play time, though he could be challenged by Travis Sanheim, Cam York and Egor Zamula for time with the man advantage.