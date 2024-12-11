Drysdale notched an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Drysdale has played on the third pairing and second power-play unit since he returned from a 12-game absence due to an upper-body injury. His helper Tuesday was his first point in two contests since his return. Drysdale is at four points, 13 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 17 outings. He has a bit of scoring upside, but avoiding injuries will be critical for his success -- he's missed significant time in three straight years.