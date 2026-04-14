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Drysdale (rest) will not play in Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens.

Drysdale will attend Tuesday's contest in street clothes, as he and many regular starters will have a game of rest for the Flyers' regular season finale. Overall, the 24-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 32 points, 101 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 78 games this season. He'll likely return to his top-four defensive role ahead of the battle for Pennsylvania, where the Flyers face off against the Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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