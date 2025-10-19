Drysdale notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Drysdale has a pair of assists through five games this season. He had the secondary helper on Noah Cates' game-winning tally at 2:37 of overtime. Drysdale is getting consistent top-four minutes this year and has added two shots on net, six blocked shots, two hits and an even plus-minus rating. Without much of a physical element to his playing style, he'll need to pile up points at a higher pace to be a quality fantasy blueliner.