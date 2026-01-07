Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Hurt in Tuesday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drysdale (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Ducks.
While officially an undisclosed injury, Drysdale was on the receiving end of a high elbow from Ross Johnston. The 23-year-old Drysdale can be considered day-to-day for now. If he misses time, Noah Juulsen will draw into the lineup.
