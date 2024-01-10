Drysdale will make his Flyers debut Wednesday versus Montreal.

Drysdale was acquired from Anaheim along with a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Cutter Gauthier on Monday. Drysdale has a goal, five points, six hits and 16 blocks in 10 contests this season. Although injuries have limited him over the past two campaigns, the 21-year-old defenseman has tremendous potential. He's expected to start his tenure with the Flyers serving in a top-four capacity while also receiving a role on the power play.