default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Drysdale (upper body) might be ready to return against Buffalo on Wednesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Drysdale remains on injured reserve for now, but he has been practicing and could return from a three-game absence soon. He has generated three goals, 18 points, 45 shots on net and 41 blocked shots across 41 appearances this season.

More News