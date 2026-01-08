Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Not expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drysdale (undisclosed) is slated to miss Thursday's clash against Toronto.
Head coach Rick Tocchet said Thursday that Drysdale is improving and feeling better, but he is still doubtful, after getting hurt Tuesday versus Anaheim. Drysdale has three goals, 15 assists and 41 blocked shots across 41 games this season. Noah Juulsen will enter the lineup and see third-pairing minutes, alongside Emil Andrae.
