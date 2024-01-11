Drysdale picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The former Duck wasted no time making an impact with his new club, feeding Morgan Frost for a tally midway through the second period that tied the game at 2-2. Drysdale saw a healthy workload in his Flyers debut -- only Travis Sanheim saw more ice time among the team's blueliners -- and the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has the skill to provide an immediate jolt to a Philly power play that ranks 31st on the season with a woeful 11.4 percent success rate.