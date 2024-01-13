Drysdale (illness) won't play Saturday against Winnipeg.
Drysdale will be replaced in the lineup by Marc Staal. The 21-year-old Drysdale has two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and three hits in two outings with the Flyers since being acquired from Anaheim on Monday.
More News
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Grabs another helper Friday•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Notches helper in Philly debut•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Making debut for new team Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Dealt to Flyers•
-
Ducks' Jamie Drysdale: Generates assist Sunday•
-
Ducks' Jamie Drysdale: Slides short-handed helper•