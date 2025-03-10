Drysdale scored his fourth goal of the season on his only shot and blocked two shots Sunday in a 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

Drysdale has two goals over five outings in March but does not have an assist in that span. The right-shot defenseman got the Flyers on the board late in the game to cut the score to 2-1, but Dawson Mercer's empty-net goal with the man advantage spoiled Philadelphia's comeback attempt. Drysdale is up to four goals and 11 helpers across 53 appearances this season. The 22-year-old is a talented defenseman, but until Philadelphia is able to field a more competitive team, Drysdale's production will likely remain sporadic.