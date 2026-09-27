Drysdale scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 preseason loss to the Capitals.

The 24-year-old blueliner snapped a shot from the top of the slot past Charlie Lindgren just 31 seconds into the second period to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead, but things quickly went south for Philly after that. Drysdale scored a career-high eight goals over 78 regular-season games in 2025-26 while tying his career high with 32 points, but he has the potential for more if he can establish himself on the top power-play unit and convince coach Rick Tocchet to stop mixing and matching on the point -- four different Flyers defensemen averaged more than a minute of PP time last season, although Drysdale led the way at 2:19.