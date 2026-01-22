Drysdale notched two power-play assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Drysdale had gone seven games without a point, including four since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old defenseman has reclaimed a top-four role and a spot on the top power-play unit after his three-game absence. For the season, he has 20 points in 46 outings, matching his output from 70 appearances a year ago. Drysdale has added 55 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating this season.