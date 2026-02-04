Drysdale scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Drysdale ended a 20-game goal drought with his third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The defenseman had seven assists and a minus-10 rating during that span. Drysdale is up to four goals, 22 points (five on the power play), 61 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 52 appearances. He has a chance to take a run at the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career.