Drysdale (upper body) will be in the lineup against the Islanders on Monday.

Drysdale has been out of action since Feb. 25 versus the Penguins, a stretch of 16 games on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. With just one point in his 11 games prior to getting hurt, the blueliner probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward. With Drysdale back in action, Adam Ginning figures to be relegated to the press box or even sent back to AHL Lehigh Valley.