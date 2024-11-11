Drysdale (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per Jonathan Bailey of Philly Hockey Now.

According to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Drysdale is dealing with an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old blueliner won't play Monday versus San Jose, and his placement on IR will make him ineligible to return until at least Nov. 18 versus Colorado. Drysdale has one goal, two assists, 12 shots on net and 28 blocked shots through 15 appearances this season. Erik Johnson will replace Drysdale in Monday's lineup.