Drysdale notched two assists while adding three shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Emil Andrae and Matvei Michkov in the second period to launch a comeback from an early 2-0 deficit. It was Drysdale's first multi-point performance of the season, and through 22 games he has two goals and 10 points with 32 blocked shots, 23 shots in net, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating.