Drysdale (illness) will not be in the lineup against St. Louis on Monday.
Drysdale will sit out his second consecutive contest. He has picked up two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and three hits in two outings with the Flyers after being acquired from Anaheim.
More News
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Out with illness•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Grabs another helper Friday•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Notches helper in Philly debut•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Making debut for new team Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Dealt to Flyers•
-
Ducks' Jamie Drysdale: Generates assist Sunday•