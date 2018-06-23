Flyers' Jay O'Brien: Gets picked 19th at draft
O'Brien was drafted 19th overall by the Flyers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
This is a cake that is just going into the oven. O'Brien's NHL future is far away, but this high schooler has high hockey IQ, excellent athleticism and great hands. His character is high, too. O'Brien's speed will take him far, but he needs a lot of development to become a top-six forward.
