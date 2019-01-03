O'Brien did not play a single shift in Team USA's 3-1 quarterfinal victory over the Czech Republic at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

O'Brien began the tournament getting limited fourth-line minutes for the Americans and he has clearly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. O'Brien, who was playing high school prep hockey in Massachusetts a year ago, struggled with the pace of the tournament when he did get a chance to play and he's had an underwhelming start (one goal, two points in 10 games) to his freshman campaign at Providence College. The 19th overall selection in the 2017 has a bright future, but he's a long term project for the Flyers.