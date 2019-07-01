Flyers' Jean-Francois Berube: Signs two-way contract
Berube signed a two-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Monday.
Berube wasn't very good last season, compiling a 21-22-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage in 43 appearances with AHL Cleveland. This is nothing more than an organizational depth signing for the Flyers.
