Luchanko scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Guelph's 8-5 win over Windsor on Friday.

Luchanko has racked up two goals and eight assists over six games since the Flyers reassigned him to the Storm in late October. This was his best game of the season so far, but he should be a fairly regular presence on the scoresheet. Luchanko's continued strong play in the junior ranks will have him knocking on the door for an NHL job in 2026-27.