Luchanko logged five assists in OHL Guelph's 10-7 loss to Owen Sound on Friday.

Luchanko has just two goals over nine games since returning to the Storm, but he's also amassed a superb 14 helpers. Friday's effort was some of his best work, and he also managed to go plus-3 in the high-scoring contest. Luchanko hasn't had any trouble shaking off the rust after his NHL stint to begin the year ended with three healthy scratches in four games.