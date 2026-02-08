Luchanko scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 5-2 win over Kingston on Sunday.

Luchanko's scoring pace has dropped since he was traded to the Bulldogs. He posted 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 11 games with Guelph before the trade, but he's picked up just four goals and 11 helpers over 19 contests with Brantford. That puts him at 31 points in 30 appearances, down from his 1.22 points per game pace in the 2024-25 regular season. Luchanko still has time to find a groove for his production, though he'll likely be doing so in the AHL in 2026-27.