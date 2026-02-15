Luchanko scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 4-2 win over Guelph on Saturday.

Luchanko has posted three straight multi-point efforts, following a stretch in which he was limited to two helpers in nine outings. The Flyers prospect has seven goals, 30 assists and a plus-12 rating over 32 appearances between Brantford and Guelph this season.