Flyers' Jett Luchanko: Picking up steam
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luchanko scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 4-2 win over Guelph on Saturday.
Luchanko has posted three straight multi-point efforts, following a stretch in which he was limited to two helpers in nine outings. The Flyers prospect has seven goals, 30 assists and a plus-12 rating over 32 appearances between Brantford and Guelph this season.
