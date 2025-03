Luchanko has been moved from OHL Guelph to AHL Lehigh Valley.

Luchanko had 21 goals and 56 points in 46 outings with Guelph this campaign. He also started 2024-25 with Philadelphia, recording two PIM, three shots and six hits across four appearances while averaging 14:03 of ice time. The 18-year-old was taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.