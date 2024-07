Luchanko signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Saturday.

Luchanko had 20 goals and 74 points in 68 contests with OHL Guelph in 2023-24. Philadelphia selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Luchanko boasts tremendous speed and plays a two-way game that gives him the potential to eventually become a great middle-six forward. However, the 17-year-old is expected to need more time to develop before he gets his first taste of NHL action.