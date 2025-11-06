Luchanko recorded three assists in OHL Guelph's 6-4 win over London on Wednesday.

Luchanko has racked up a goal and five helpers over three games since returning from his time with the Flyers to begin the season. The 19-year-old has no points in eight NHL appearances across the last two years, and his early struggles in 2025-26 encouraged Philadelphia to let him continue developing in the junior ranks. Luchanko should be among Guelph's top scorers by the end of the campaign, even after missing a few weeks of the season.