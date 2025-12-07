Luchanko scored twice in OHL Brantford's 7-2 win over North Bay on Saturday.

These were Luchankos' first two goals with the Bulldogs after getting traded from Guelph. He's collected five points over five games since the start. Luchanko won't be leaned on as much since Brantford has a star-studded lineup, but he should remain quite productive overall, which should help him maintain his standing in the Flyers' development pipeline.