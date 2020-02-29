Play

Philadelphia recalled Farabee from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Farabee's promotion, so he'll be on hand as an insurance policy for Sunday's matinee matchup with the Rangers. The New York native has notched seven goals and 20 points in 49 games with the big club this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories