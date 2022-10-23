Farabee had a goal and two assists Saturday, fueling the Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Predators.

Farabee, a 2018 first-round draft pick, snapped a season-long scoring skid by playing a hand in all three of the Flyers' markers Saturday. Despite averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time, the 22-year-old left winger went pointless during the Flyers' first four games. Against the Predators, Farabee earned two first-period helpers and connected on a third-period goal, his first. Farabee, who scored a combined 37 goals the previous two seasons, benefited from receiving top-line shifts with Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny.