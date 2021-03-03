Farabee scored twice on four shots and dished out five hits Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Farabee was the only Flyer to solve Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. He opened the scoring early in the second period on a smooth give-and-go with Sean Couturier, then pulled Philadelphia to within 3-2 midway through the third when he tapped home a bouncing puck in front. The 20-year-old is on a terrific run right now, having found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games (four goals, six assists). Farabee has 19 points in 19 contests overall and is tied for the team lead with 10 goals.