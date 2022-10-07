Farabee (neck) has been cleared by doctors for full contact, reports Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now.
Coach John Tortorella hopes that Farabee will be in the Opening Night lineup Oct. 13 when they face the Devils. He had 17 goals and 34 points in 63 games last season and should improve on his stats as he is now healthy.
