Farabee played just two shifts Thursday after being on the ice for the Devils first goal.

Those two shifts totalled 56 seconds. Head coach John Tortorella was blunt after the game -- it was "Because he didn't listen." Farabee has talent, but Torts doesn't suffer fools gladly. Watch for the next practice and how well Farabee rebounds. You may need to adjust your lineup and stat if there's a thud, rather than a bounce back. He has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 23 games.